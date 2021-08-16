Army organises half marathon in J&K’s Gulmarg
In a quest to commemorate the spirit of the Independence Day and inspire Kashmir to run, the Army on Monday organised a 12-km half marathon run at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg.
Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said in a unique show of solidarity, 83 participants from all over Kashmir proudly wore the “tiranga” (tricolor) on their chest and completed the arduous run which started from the picturesque Gulmarg bowl and entwined through Gandola point, Shiv Mandir, Gulmarg market, Maharaja palace, Children Park and Gulmarg Lake.
The locals of Gulmarg and tourists thronged the route to cheer and encourage the participants, the spokesperson said.
He said the race had four categories -- group 1 (15-20 years), group 2 (21-30 years), group 3 (30 years and above) and group 4 (women) -- to encourage participation in all age brackets.
The people of Kashmir have once again shown that they have the talent, zeal, and grit and determination to be part of the Indian team someday and represent the country in international competitions, the PRO said.
