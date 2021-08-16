Left Menu

Three held for extortion from vendors in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:37 IST
Three held for extortion from vendors in Noida
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three young men were arrested Monday for allegedly extorting money from street-side vendors at a market in Noida, police said.

The accused had been intimidating and threatening to harm the vendors at the Sector 117 market who did not pay them money, the officials said.

''An FIR was lodged in the case at Sector 49 police station on the basis of a complaint by some vendors and the accused arrested today,'' a police spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vipin Yadav (20) alias Fidda Pehelwan and his aides Vijay (18) and Omvir Yadav (22), the spokesperson said.

The trio has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion) and 504 (provoke breach of public peace), the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021