Three held for extortion from vendors in Noida

Three young men were arrested Monday for allegedly extorting money from street-side vendors at a market in Noida, police said.

The accused had been intimidating and threatening to harm the vendors at the Sector 117 market who did not pay them money, the officials said.

''An FIR was lodged in the case at Sector 49 police station on the basis of a complaint by some vendors and the accused arrested today,'' a police spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vipin Yadav (20) alias Fidda Pehelwan and his aides Vijay (18) and Omvir Yadav (22), the spokesperson said.

The trio has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion) and 504 (provoke breach of public peace), the police added.

