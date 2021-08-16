Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Blue Origin's lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Friday "challenges NASA’s unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals," the company said in a court filing. Last month, the Government Accountability Office sided with NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin's protest.
