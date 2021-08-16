Afghan cadets under training at IMA face uncertain future

Over eighty gentlemen cadets from Afghanistan training at the Indian Military Academy here face an uncertain future following political developments in their country. ''We have received no communication so far from the Afghan authorities about the cadets undergoing training here. They are going about their training schedule as usual,'' IMA PRO Lt Colonel Himani Pant said. However, there is no denying the fact that uncertainty hangs over their future with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

More than 80 Afghan cadets are training at the IMA at present.

Afghan cadets at the IMA had outnumbered those from other friendly countries at the last Passing Out Parade held in June this year. Out of 84 foreign cadets passing out from the Academy in June as many as 43 were from Afghanistan.

