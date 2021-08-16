About 3 grams of gold from rudraksha adorning main deity found missing, says TDB

About three grams of gold from the sacred 'rudraksha' adoring the main deity at the famous Ettumanoor Shiva temple near here were found missing, the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Monday as it began its probe on a complaint by temple officials. TDB Commissioner in charge of the sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam), S Ajith Kumar, who conducted an inspection along with its Vigilance wing SP P P Bijoy, told reporters that about three grams of gold were missing and nothing else. No sacred ornaments had been lost, he said, adding that a detailed report would be filed soon to the Board. Nine of the total 81 beads of the sacred garland were not accounted for during a recent internal audit conducted under the aegis of Padmanabhan Santhosh, the new 'melshanthi' (chief priest) at the shrine, temple sources had said earlier. ''Even though as per the record it weighs 23 grams, our preliminary investigation shows that at least two to three grams are missing. We need to inspect the ornament properly,'' he added. The Commissioner said the TDB will record the statement of the former chief priest of the temple.

''The sacred ornaments of the deity is handed over to the next priest as the term of one priest ends. The priests have a term of three years. This ornament was donated to the temple in 2006,'' he said.

Soon after assuming charge, the priest had asked the temple officials to prepare an inventory of all articles at the shrine used for pujas and other rituals, during which the matter came to light, they had said. After local media reported it, the temple advisory committee and devotees sought a probe into the incident and wanted to know whether the beads were stolen or the original rudraksha chain was replaced by another one with lesser number of beads. TDB president N Vasu had earlier confirmed that nine of the total 81 beads in the sacred ornament were found missing during the audit.

''There are lapses from the side of temple officials concerned to report the incident to the Board on time. A probe will be carried out not only into the missing of the beads, but also against these officials. Necessary action will be taken after the probe,'' he had old the media.

