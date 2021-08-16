Two gunmen killed by U.S. forces at Kabul airport in past 24 hours - official

U.S. forces protecting the airport in Kabul have killed two gunmen in separate incidents, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the incidents had occurred over the past 24 hours. "Initial reports indicate armed assailants fired into the crowd," the official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)