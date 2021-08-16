Maha: MLA gets three-month rigorous imprisonment for abusing tehsildar

A court here in Maharashtra has convicted Morshi MLA Devendra Bhuyar and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for three months for abusing a tehsildar in his office and hurling a mike at him.

Amravati district and sessions court (number 1) judge S S Adkar also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the MLA and directed him to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the tehsildar (a revenue department official). In case of the failure to pay the fine, the minister will be jailed for a month, the judge said. As per the prosecution, the MLA and his supporters barged into the office of Warud tehsildar Ram Lanke on February 27, 2013, and questioned the latter about the closure of a government jowar purchase centre located in the APMC premises. The MLA also accused Lanke of disconnecting his phone call, used abusive language, and hurled a mike at him, the prosecution said. On the FIR lodged by Lanke, the police booked the MLA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty. Reacting to the judgement, Bhuyar, who belonged to the Swabhimani Paksha, said he will appeal in the High Court.

