Dalit girl rape: Parents move HC seeking court-monitored probe by SIT

The delay in registration of FIR that too under diluted offences itself indicates the police did not want to give justice, said the petition filed through advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha. The parents have submitted that they belong to the poorest section of society and are illiterate and are under the force and influence of various groups with vested interest. The minor Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematoriums priest in southwest Delhis Old Nangal village.

Dalit girl rape: Parents move HC seeking court-monitored probe by SIT
Parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered here, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) for a court-monitored probe into the incident. In their plea, which will be heard by Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, the parents of the deceased child have stated that they have "no faith in the present investigation" which has now been transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police. A prayer is also made for providing adequate safety and security to them as well as the other witnesses in the case. The plea further sought judicial inquiry into the lapses on the administrative front in the case in order to reveal the reason behind the delay in police response and ''why no vital evidence was preserved''. They alleged that the "total focus of the police was to hush up/sabotage the case" and that the parents were "tortured and pressurised by the police and its agent to compromise the case". "The delay in registration of FIR that too under diluted offences itself indicates the police did not want to give justice," said the petition filed through advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha. The parents have submitted that they belong to the poorest section of society and are illiterate and are "under the force and influence of various groups with vested interest." The minor Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

