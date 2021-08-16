Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL77 INDIA-LD-AFGHANISTAN Will stand by our Afghan partners; take all steps for safety of Indians and India's interests: MEA on Afghanistan New Delhi: India on Monday said it will ''stand by'' its Afghan partners, take all steps for the security of Indians and its interests in Afghanistan and facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country, in its first reaction following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban.

DEL75 BIZ-2NDLD-FM-PETROL-EXCISE FM remains non-commital on excise duty cut on petrol, diesel; oil bonds by UPA limit scope New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday remained non-committal on cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations.

DEL69 PM-OLY-ATHELETS-VILLAGES PM Modi urges Olympic athletes to visit 75 schools each by 2023 I-Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged India's Olympians, who recently returned from Tokyo, to visit 75 schools each by the 2023 Independence Day and spread awareness against malnutrition and also play a sport with schoolchildren.

DEL76 AFGHANISTAN-ITBP ITBP to guard Indian diplomatic staff in Afghanistan till required New Delhi: An armed contingent of paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is ''actively'' securing the diplomatic staff of the Indian embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and will be there ''till required'', officials said on Monday as the Taliban took over the country.

DEL38 CONG-SONIA-INDEPENDENCE Sin to stay silent when fundamental rights, Constitution trampled upon: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: As India enters the 75th year of independence, the Congress Monday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them it is a ''sin'' to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are ''trampled upon''.

BOM13 GJ-SOMNATH TEMPLE-PM PM to virtually inaugurate projects of Somnath temple in Gujarat on Aug 20 Veraval: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for four projects, worth Rs 83 crore, of the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat virtually on August 20, temple authorities said on Monday. BOM14 MH-LD PAWAR Bring law to remove quota cap, Pawar tells Centre Mumbai: Maintaining that the Constitution was bigger than any court judgement, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday asked the Centre to enact a law to remove the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations and allow states to exceed the existing quota limit.

CAL16 AS-LD ADVISORY-SARMA Himanta asks Meghalaya CM to ensure safety of stranded people Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday requested his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure the safety of people stranded in the hill state due to the curfew clamped since Sunday following violence in the capital city Shillong and some other parts of the state.

LEGAL LGD18 SC-2NDLD PEGASUS Pegasus row: Can't compel Centre to file detailed affidavit, says SC; govt claims nothing to hide New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it cannot compel the “reluctant” Centre to file a detailed affidavit on pleas seeking information if Pegasus spyware was used to snoop on certain citizens and steps it took to probe the allegations amid vehement claims that there was “nothing to hide” and it will set up a panel to examine all aspects related to the issue.

LGD24 SC-RAMESH-TRIBUNAL Cong MP Jairam Ramesh moves SC challenging certain provisions of Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 New Delhi: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, which was recently passed during the Monsoon session of Parliament and received Presidential assent on August 13.

LGD22 SC-DESHMUKH PMLA case: SC refuses to grant interim relief to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to grant interim relief to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who was seeking protection from any coercive action in connection with a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) FOREIGN FGN73 PAK-AFGHAN-SLAVERY-LD IMRAN Afghans have broken 'shackles of slavery': Pak PM Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed to endorse the heavily armed Taliban taking over Kabul by saying that Afghanistan has broken the ''shackles of slavery'' in the neighbouring war-torn country. By Sajjad Hussain US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos Kabul: Senior US military officials say the chaos at the Kabul airport this morning left seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.

