Left Menu

RPF to hold probe against teen given loco pilot job

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:08 IST
RPF to hold probe against teen given loco pilot job
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Aug 16 (PTI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) is probing into a case involving a 17-year-old boy claiming to be a locomotive driver, police said.

The RPF, on a routine inspection of the Shalimar-Thiruvananthapuram train on August 12, found the teenager and a man in train drivers' uniform in the coach meant for the differently abled at the Erode Railway Station, about 100 kms from here, the police said Investigation revealed that the two were from West Bengal and were bound for Kerala. They found having green and red flags, flashlights and badges saying they were loco pilots, the police said.

Further interrogation revealed that the teen was acting as a standby driver for a loco pilot in West Bengal for the last two years and was paid Rs. 25,000 based on the kms the train he operated clocked, they said.After registering cases, the two were produced in court, the police said.

While the man was lodged in a sub-jail in Erode, the teenager was lodged in an observation home, they said.

Meanwhile, the RPF sent a team to West Bengal to trace the person who assigned the teenager the job of a loco pilot. the, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021