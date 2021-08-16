RPF to hold probe against teen given loco pilot job

Coimbatore, Aug 16 (PTI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) is probing into a case involving a 17-year-old boy claiming to be a locomotive driver, police said.

The RPF, on a routine inspection of the Shalimar-Thiruvananthapuram train on August 12, found the teenager and a man in train drivers' uniform in the coach meant for the differently abled at the Erode Railway Station, about 100 kms from here, the police said Investigation revealed that the two were from West Bengal and were bound for Kerala. They found having green and red flags, flashlights and badges saying they were loco pilots, the police said.

Further interrogation revealed that the teen was acting as a standby driver for a loco pilot in West Bengal for the last two years and was paid Rs. 25,000 based on the kms the train he operated clocked, they said.After registering cases, the two were produced in court, the police said.

While the man was lodged in a sub-jail in Erode, the teenager was lodged in an observation home, they said.

Meanwhile, the RPF sent a team to West Bengal to trace the person who assigned the teenager the job of a loco pilot. the, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)