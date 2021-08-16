Left Menu

MP: FIRs against 24 people over clash between two groups during I Day function; two held

Two persons were injured after members of one group hurled stones at another following an argument over alleged provocative sloganeering during the Independence Day function at the multi-storey residential complex on Sunday, police had said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:11 IST
MP: FIRs against 24 people over clash between two groups during I Day function; two held
  • Country:
  • India

Police registered two FIRs against 24 people in connection with a clash and sloganeering during the Independence Day programme at a residential complex here in Madhya Pradesh and arrested two persons, an official said on Monday. Two persons were injured after members of one group hurled stones at another following an argument over alleged provocative sloganeering during the Independence Day function at the multi-storey residential complex on Sunday, police had said. Following the incident, both the sides lodged cross-FIRs against each other, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said, adding the cases were registered under section 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One of the First Information Reports (FIRs) mentioned names of 19 persons and the other of five persons, he said.

The accused persons named in the FIRs are being identified based on video clips, he said. The members of both the groups are residents of the same building, the police had said. Eyewitnesses had said that activists of Bajrang Dal reached the spot and registered their protest over the incident of stone-pelting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021