Germany vows to airlift as many people as it can out of Afghanistan

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:11 IST
Germany is working to get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan quickly, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban.

"We want to get as many people out of the country as quickly as possible," Maas told reporters. He said people who had worked with German military forces in the country, human rights activists and Afghan-German dual nationals will make up the bulk of some 10,000 people Germany wants to lift out of Afghanistan.

