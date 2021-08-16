Left Menu

Oxygen scarcity deaths: Manish Sisodia seeks approval from L-G for high-level panel

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government has again sent a file to L-G Anil Baijal, seeking his approval to form a high-level committee to probe how many patients died due to oxygen shortage in the second wave of Covid during April-May.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:22 IST
Oxygen scarcity deaths: Manish Sisodia seeks approval from L-G for high-level panel
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government has again sent a file to L-G Anil Baijal, seeking his approval to form a high-level committee to probe how many patients died due to oxygen shortage in the second wave of Covid during April-May. Sisodia said, "We've sent a file to LG for his approval to set up a high-level committee for a probe to find out how many COVID patients died due to oxygen shortage. I've written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to direct LG not to stop the formation of the committee."

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "Being a responsible government, we should not hide deaths due to shortage of medical oxygen. If there is a death due to oxygen scarcity, then we have to implement a number of reforms, change our system so that such incidents do not happen again in the future. If we cover or hide deaths due to oxygen shortage then it is not good governance." He added, "I have also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to direct L-G not to stop the formation of the committee. I have also briefed him how Delhi struggled for medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 in Delhi in April-May."

In June, the Delhi government had formed a four-member expert committee to look into deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Sisodia, it did not receive approval from the Central government for the formation of the committee.

So he urged the Central government not to stop the formation of the committee this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021