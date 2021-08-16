Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari tells UP court Rs 5-lakh contract given to kill him inside jail

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:24 IST
Mukhtar Ansari tells UP court Rs 5-lakh contract given to kill him inside jail
Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari told a court here on Monday that a contract of Rs 5 lakh has been given for his killing inside the jail and that unauthorised people entered the prison without making any entry in the register, according to his lawyer.

Ansari, who is lodged in the Banda jail, was produced virtually before Maushmi Madhesi, a judge in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs here in Uttar Pradesh, in a case of forgery and cheating.

The forgery and cheating case against Ansari was registered after it was found that a bulletproof ambulance with a Barabanki registration number was used to ferry him from Ropar jail to a Mohali court in Punjab in an extortion case.

According to his lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, Ansari told the judge that a contract of Rs 5 crore has been given for killing him inside the jail.

Ansari also alleged that some suspicious persons entered the jail without making any entry in the register and that the directions of CCTV cameras were changed to facilitate their visits.

Ansari requested the court to order a probe into the matter.

The court has fixed the next date of the hearing in the case on August 27.

After having been brought from the Ropar jail in Punjab recently, Ansari has been lodged in the Banda jail as an undertrial in a slew of criminal cases.

