Uzbekistan says hundreds of Afghan soldiers flee over border with dozens of aircraft

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:39 IST
Hundreds of Afghan soldiers have fled to Uzbekistan with 22 military planes and 24 helicopters last weekend, including one aircraft that collided with an escorting Uzbek fighter jet causing both to crash, Uzbekistan said on Monday.

The Uzbek defence ministry earlier said an Afghan military jet had been shot down and crashed after crossing the border.

A total of 585 Afghan soldiers have arrived on aircraft and 158 more crossed the border on foot on Sunday, Uzbek prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

