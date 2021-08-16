Left Menu

Bengal to constitute board to boost industrialisation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:41 IST
Bengal to constitute board to boost industrialisation
The Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Monday approved the formation of an industrial promotion board to facilitate the establishment of more factories in West Bengal, a senior minister said.

The chief minister will head the board which will look into issues related to power, water supply and land, and work out solutions through coordination among various departments, Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said after a cabinet meeting.

Apart from the chief secretary and the chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, ministers and secretaries of the finance, industry and commerce, information technology, tourism, food processing and horticulture and power departments will be the board members. ''Although the state government has introduced a one-stop shop system for industrialisation, there are various problems in case of power, land and finance-related issues. ''This is why the chief minister took the decision to form the board where all departments concerned are included so that there is better coordination and work is expedited quickly and willing investors don't face hassles, bringing in more investments,'' Chatterjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

