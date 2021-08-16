Left Menu

Delhi resident dies after SUV hits bike on Yamuna Expressway

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:58 IST
A Delhi resident, who was admitted at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

The road crash had taken place on Sunday when the motorcycle of Jitendra Singh, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, was hit by the SUV on the expressway in Knowledge Park police station area, they said.

''Singh had suffered injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Kailash Hospital where he passed away on Monday. His wife was also on the motorcycle. She had got injured, too, and is undergoing treatment at the hospital,'' a police spokesperson said.

The unidentified driver of the Aligarh-registered SUV had fled the spot after the incident and an FIR has been lodged in the case, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

