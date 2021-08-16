Youth arrested for stabbing to death engineering student in Andhra's Guntur

Andhra Police on Monday said the youth accused of stabbing to death an engineering student in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Independence Day has been arrested. The incident was caught on CCTV. The student identified as N Ramya, a third-year BTech student and her attacker got acquainted over Instagram over six months ago, police said.

Guntur in charge Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajasekhar Babu presented the accused before the media. "Ramya (victim) had been acquainted with Sasikrishna (accused) through Instagram for six months. Sasikrishna started harassing her to pursue a relationship with him. Ramya, however, had no interest and stopped responding to him and had distanced herself for the past two months," he said in while addressing reporters. "Sasikrishna threatened to kill her if she did not accept his love and on Sunday he quarrelled with Ramya and stabbed her to death. There are six stabs on her body. Ramya's sister took her to Government General Hospital Guntur but doctors declared her as brought dead," the police official further said.

The Guntur in-charge DIG also cautioned people to exercise caution on social media platforms and said it is better to bring to the notice of the police in case they are harassed or threatened "Had Ramya complained to the police earlier, the situation might be different," he said. "The government and police have made special applications and toll-free numbers to prevent such crimes. Disha patrolling vehicles are all over the state. Women police are available in all police stations. Women and girls should not be afraid to go to police stations and lodge complaints. Women's safety is our responsibility. If the police don't respond even after complaints, it would be our mistake," the police official said.

The state police will also hold an aggressive campaign to create awareness, he said. "Police caught the accused within a few hours after the murder. But some people are playing politics on this issue. Please don't politicize this case. We have seized the mobile phone of the deceased and will fully analyze the phone data and get more details," the police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)