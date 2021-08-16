Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with USA, China
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone and agreed to continue consultations with China, Pakistan and the United Nations, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
Lavrov also spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed political coordination due to the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region, the ministry said.
