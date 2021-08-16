CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in J-K's Kupwara

A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday, officials said here.

The ultras hurled the grenade targeting a CRPF party at the Government Middle School Langate in the north Kashmir district around 9.40 pm, they said.

In another attack, militants lobbed a grenade at a police party in Azad Gunj near the bus stop in Baramulla town, the officials said, adding that it exploded at the roadside.

No loss of life or injury was reported but a vehicle was damaged, they said.

