Left Menu

J-K DGP directs police units to ensure financial aid to personnel injured on duty

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:39 IST
J-K DGP directs police units to ensure financial aid to personnel injured on duty
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday issued directions to all police units in the union territory to ensure immediate financial assistance to personnel injured on duty.

The directions were issued through a circular, a police spokesperson said.

The circular directs all units to provide assistance of up to Rs 25,000 to police personnel who sustain grievous injuries while performing their duty in countering terrorist attacks, law and order duties, anti-insurgency operations, mob violence, fatal road accidents or any unforeseen incident to mitigate the expenses of treatment, he said.

The spokesman said this extension of financial support from the unit welfare fund of the subordinate unit concerned will enable the injured personnel to bear the immediate cost of medication or hospitalisation.

The amount so sanctioned by the subordinate unit shall be refunded or reimbursed from PHQ welfare accounts on recommendations of DDOs concerned, duly supported by a report of the particular incident and precise treatment details, specifying the nature of injury, the circular read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021