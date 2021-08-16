Loni assault case: Idrisi sent to detention for 12 months under NSA

SP leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi, slapped with the stringent NSA in the Loni assault case, has been sent to detention for 12 months, officials said today.

The Uttar Pradesh advisory board of National Security Act (NSA), after a detailed review with District Magistrate and SSP of Ghaziabad, has approved Idrisi’s detention for 12 months, they said.

Advertisement

He was booked for making provocative statement and inciting religious sentiments in the case, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said. Idrisi was arrested in June for allegedly making communal remarks and instigating an elderly Muslim man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, to claim in a video that he was beaten up by four youths who also chopped his beard and asked him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Loni area of Ghaziabad. The video was shared by Idrisi on his Facebook page.

The Ghaziabad police, however, had ruled out a communal angle and said incident was a result of personal enmity as the accused were unhappy about a 'tabeez' (amulet) Saifi had sold to them. The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security and law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)