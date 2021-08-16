SSP rank officer suspended in J-K

An officer of the rank of senior superintendent of police, working as a board member for recruitment of constables in the Jammu and Kashmir border battalions, was suspended on Monday for exhibiting conduct “unbecoming of an officer”.

An order issued by the J&K Home department said Commandant IR-8th Battalion Maqsood ul Zaman has been put under suspension with immediate effect.

It said disciplinary proceedings are contemplated by the government against Zaman for “exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer, in his capacity as Member, Recruitment Board, for the recruitment of constables for 02 Border Battalions.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of powers under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Zaman is placed under suspension, with immediate effect,” the order said.

During the period of suspension, it said, the officer would remain attached with the Police Headquarters and shall be paid subsistence allowance and DA, as admissible in terms of Article 108-A of the J&K, CSR, 1956.

