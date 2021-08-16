Left Menu

SSP rank officer suspended in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:44 IST
SSP rank officer suspended in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

An officer of the rank of senior superintendent of police, working as a board member for recruitment of constables in the Jammu and Kashmir border battalions, was suspended on Monday for exhibiting conduct “unbecoming of an officer”.

An order issued by the J&K Home department said Commandant IR-8th Battalion Maqsood ul Zaman has been put under suspension with immediate effect.

It said disciplinary proceedings are contemplated by the government against Zaman for “exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer, in his capacity as Member, Recruitment Board, for the recruitment of constables for 02 Border Battalions.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of powers under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Zaman is placed under suspension, with immediate effect,” the order said.

During the period of suspension, it said, the officer would remain attached with the Police Headquarters and shall be paid subsistence allowance and DA, as admissible in terms of Article 108-A of the J&K, CSR, 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021