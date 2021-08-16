Left Menu

U.N. Security Council calls for talks to create new Afghan government

The U.N. Security Council called for the establishment, through negotiations, of a new government in Afghanistan that is "united, inclusive and representative, including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

The 15-member body, which met to discuss Afghanistan on Monday, also called for an immediate end to hostilities and human rights abuses and for all parties to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

