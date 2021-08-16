Maha: Four held with 26 stolen mobile phones

Police on Monday recovered 26 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.88 lakh from four persons, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an autorickshaw in the Latur MIDC area and took three passengers in custody. The trio led police to their accomplice, a resident of Raiwadi village, whom they used to sell the stolen handsets, the official said.

