Left Menu

Man who worked on German army base seeks escape from Afghanistan

An Afghan man who worked at the German army base in Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday described his fear of retaliation from Taliban insurgents if he and his family were not lifted out of Kabul where they are hiding.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:50 IST
Man who worked on German army base seeks escape from Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Germany

An Afghan man who worked at the German army base in Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday described his fear of retaliation from Taliban insurgents if he and his family were not lifted out of Kabul where they are hiding. "Me and my family, we came to Kabul to be in a safe place. And right now, I am underground," the man said in a video sent to Reuters via WhatsApp.

Thousands of Afghans fear what will happen now Taliban forces have overrun the country. Many hurried to the airport in Kabul to try and catch one of the last flights out before the Islamist militants took over from U.S. troops there. Germany said on Monday it would airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as human rights activists and lawyers and individuals who worked with NATO forces in the country.

The speed with which Taliban insurgents captured city after city stunned NATO allies, who apparently misjudged the ability of Afghan government forces to hold back the fighters unaided. "Today, I have been at the airport in order to go somewhere with my family, to a safe place, to Germany or the USA," the former employee at the German military camp told Reuters.

"But unfortunately, the situation was very bad and there were Taliban controlling outside the airport ... Me and my family are all in danger. It's not only me, whoever worked for the German army, all their families are at risk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021