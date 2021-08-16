Left Menu

Murder case solved in JK's Rajouri, victim's sister among three arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:51 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a youth in Rajouri district last week with the arrest of three suspects, including his younger sister.

Ankit Bakshi (24) was found murdered at his house in Chakli village in the early hours of August 11.

“A Special Investigation Team was constituted to crack the case. Based on its investigation, three suspects, including Bakshi's sister Priya (21) and her boyfriend Rajan Sharma were arrested,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba told reporters.

She said sustained questioning of the accused revealed that Sharma and Priya were in a relationship for the past one year and the deceased had objected to them being together.

“Due to this, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Bakshi,” the SSP said, withholding the name of the third accused, believed to be a juvenile and whose age is being ascertained.

The SSP said the accused have admitted their involvement in the commission of the crime and some more arrests are expected during further investigation.

She said attempts were made to mislead the public and the investigation team and “we are looking into this angle minutely.” The investigation team suspected the involvement of someone from within the family as the culprits gained easy access into the house to commit the crime, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

