AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar booked for carrying out 'Tiranga Yatra'

An FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for carrying out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Independence Day without taking necessary permissions, police said on Monday.

The legislator carried out the march from Kalyanpuri to his office in Kondli in the national capital, they said.

Kumar, MLA from East Delhi's Kondli constituency, said the case was registered against him despite following all Covid-appropriate norms.

''Why is the Delhi Police not registering an FIR against the Ashirwad Yatra taken out by the BJP? We were on bikes, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and following all norms, and even then we have been booked,'' he told PTI.

''Can't we celebrate our Independence Day,'' Kumar questioned.

A senior police officer, however, said, ''No permission was granted for organising any rally keeping in view COVID-19 protocols. With respect to this, a case was registered in the matter.'' PTI AMP UZM IJT IJT

