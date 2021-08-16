Left Menu

Security forces detect, defuse 20-kg canister bomb in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:16 IST
Security forces have detected and defused a powerful 20-kg canister bomb suspected to have been planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel launched a combing operation in Jhumra hills on August 14, and detected and defused the bomb on Independence Day, Bermo Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chandra Jha said.

The canister bomb was planted suspectedly by members of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in such a way as to inflict maximum casualties on the security forces, he said, adding that a major attack was averted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

