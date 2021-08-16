Uttar Pradesh mulls reopening schools from August 23

The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling reopening schools for Class 6 to 8 from August 23 and for classes 1 to 5 on September 1. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was apprised that from Monday, offline classes have resumed for secondary, higher secondary, technical and vocational education institutions with 50 per cent capacity, a press release from Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

The government has allowed the resumption of classes in two shifts with strict COVID safety precautions in place, it said. Meanwhile, the chief minister said that due to the effective strategy and continuous efforts of the state government, the coronavirus infection rate has come down.

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases. The CM said that the current government has worked in improving the medical facilities in the state. He said that nine medical colleges that are under construction have been examined by the National Medical Commission (NMC). (ANI)

