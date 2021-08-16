Maha: Man rams motorbike into bullock cart, dies
A 23-year-old man was killed when he rammed his motorcycle into a bullock cart near here in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.
The accident took place near Sonoli village under Katol tehsil on Sunday, they said.
According to the police, the victim, Shubham Chandrabhan Uikey, a resident of Shembda village, was driving his two-wheeler at a very high speed and was not wearing a helmet.
Uikey failed to control the motorcycle after spotting the bullock cart and rammed into it, they said.
He sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed, the police added.
