U.S. Secretary of State discussed Afghanistan with top Chinese, Russian diplomats -State Dept.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Afghanistan, according to the State Department.
Blinken and Lavrov talked "the security situation and our efforts to bring U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety," the department said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- State Department
- Lavrov
- Afghanistan
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Sergey Lavrov
- Afghans
- U.S.
- Russian
- Wang Yi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC notices to states, UTs and registrar general of all HCs on plea that people are still being booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act.
More than 49.64 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far
SC notice to states, UTs and HCs on people being still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act
States responsible for implementation of 2015 judgement scrapping Section 66A of IT Act: Centre to SC
SC notice to states, HCs on people being still booked under scrapped Section 66A of IT Act