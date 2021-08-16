Left Menu

Articles on human rights should create awareness, ignite minds for further study, says NHRC chairperson

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Justice AK Mishra has emphasized that articles on human rights should create awareness and ignite minds for further study, research and writings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Justice AK Mishra has emphasized that articles on human rights should create awareness and ignite minds for further study, research and writings. Mishra on Monday chaired the first meeting of the re-constituted Editorial Board of the English Journal 2021 of the Commission.

Addressing the meeting, he emphasized that the articles on human rights should create awareness and ignite minds for further study, research and writings. He said that this aspect should also be kept in mind while identifying the themes for this year's English Journal of the Commission as well, according to a press statement from NHRC Besides, he said that the thematic areas for the articles in the NHRC English Journal should serve the purpose of reference material in the long run for creating awareness on important aspects of human rights.

The NHRC English Journal is a prestigious annual publication of the Commission, which carries research-based articles from various domain experts on different aspects of human rights to promote awareness. This is released every year on the occasion of Human Rights Day on December 10. The themes deliberated upon for inviting articles included, among others, Environmental Concerns and Climate Change, Right to Mental Health in the context of COVID-19, Business and Human Rights, Technology and Right to Privacy.Earlier, in his opening remarks, Bimbadhar Pradhan, Secretary-General NHRC said that the need is to focus on contemporary issues, and invited the Board's attention on the third and fourth generation Human Rights.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Editorial Board including NHRC Members Justice MM Kumar, and Jyotika Kalra. Senior officers of the Commission including the Joint Secretary, Anita Sinha and MDS Tyagi, Joint Director (Research), along with his team also attended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

