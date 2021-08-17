French minister: major wildfire has broken out in Var, southern France

A major fire has broken out in the Var region of southern France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed on Monday.

Much of southern Europe has faced bouts of extremely hot weather in recent weeks. Two wildfires, fanned by strong winds, raged out of control near Athens on Monday, forcing the evacuation of villages.

