U.S. declares first ever shortage for Western reservoir, triggering water cuts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
U.S. officials on Monday issued an official shortage declaration for the massive Western reservoir of Lake Mead for the first time, triggering water cuts to the drought-stricken Southwest for the coming year.

The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning in October, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

