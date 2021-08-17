U.S. declares first ever shortage for Western reservoir, triggering water cuts
U.S. officials on Monday issued an official shortage declaration for the massive Western reservoir of Lake Mead for the first time, triggering water cuts to the drought-stricken Southwest for the coming year.
The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning in October, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement.
