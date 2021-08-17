U.S. diplomats continue contacts with Taliban in Doha, says State Department
U.S. negotiators remain engaged with Taliban representatives in Doha, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
The focus of U.S. diplomacy shifted from supporting peace talks to averting violence when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing.
