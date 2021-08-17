State Department declines to say if Ghani still Afghan president
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Monday declined to say if the United States still recognized Ashraf Ghani as the president of Afghanistan.
"So this is something that we are working on with the international community," State Department spokesman Ned Price responded when asked who Washington recognized as the leader of Afghanistan.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan
Pak clarifies Qureshi's remarks on IS; says it has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan
US to evacuate journalists, aid workers from Afghanistan