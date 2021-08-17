U.S. top diplomat Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Pakistani foreign minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Con the situation in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.
