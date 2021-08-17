U.S. top diplomat Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Pakistani foreign minister

.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the situation in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.

