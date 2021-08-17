Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says no explicit timetable for anti-foreign sanctions law

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-08-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 07:49 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions and that it would be tough to push it through during the current legislative term.

Beijing adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list.

A meeting in Beijing on Aug. 17-20 by the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the highest organ of China's parliament, is closely watched for any signs on how and when similar legislation may be introduced in Hong Kong.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

