Virus-free New Zealand investigating new community COVID-19 case

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:08 IST
Virus-free New Zealand investigating new community COVID-19 case
New Zealand said on Tuesday that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community and is now under investigation. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.

