Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 16 pc increase in crime rate from 2013 to 2019: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather on Monday said Rajasthan has reported 16 per cent increase in crime rates from 2013 to 2019.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:31 IST
Rajasthan reports 16 pc increase in crime rate from 2013 to 2019: DGP
Rajasthan DGP ML Lather. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather on Monday said Rajasthan has reported 16 per cent increase in crime rates from 2013 to 2019. In a press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur, Lather said that compared to 2018, 31 per cent more cases were registered in 2019 in Rajasthan as citizens were made aware.

"Compared to 2018, 31 per cent more cases were registered in 2019 here as citizens were made aware. India reported a 23 per cent increase in the crime rate from 2013 to 2019. While Rajasthan reported only a 16 per cent increase. There was a decrease in cases of crime registration between 2013-18." According to Lather, in the year 2019, there were 32,497 false cases of rape registered in the country, whereas, in Rajasthan alone, the number of such false cases is 12,080.

"More than 12 thousand cases of violence against women in 2019 were found to be false after investigation. There have been fewer crimes registered as compared to 2019," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021