Children from BPL families receive quality education at army-run school in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army unit of Krishana Ghati Brigade has set up a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC) border for the students of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families to provide them free education.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:38 IST
Visuals from Baba Garib Dass Academy School. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army unit of Krishana Ghati Brigade has set up a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC) border for the students of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families to provide them free education. At Baba Garib Dass Academy School, students from BPL families are getting free education, uniform, books, and other related materials.

The students of this school are thankful to the Army for providing them free education with all facilities. Speaking to ANI Jasleen Singh, a student from Baba Garib Dass Academy School said, "This academy is situated near LOC border in Krishana Ghati sector and this is run by Indian Army. The Army is helping us as we all belong to poor families. They also provide us bags, uniforms, books and other materials."

Another student, Shabnam Chowdery said Indian Army is helping us by providing free education to the poor children of the border areas. Iqbal Singh, a teacher said that around 150-200 students study at the school and most of them belong to BPL families.

"The academy was set up in 2007 by the Indian Army. This school is near to LoC border and most of the students who come to study here are from remote areas and BPL families. Around 150-200 students study here at this school. The army is providing free education to these children. Before this academy, there was no school in this area. This has helped a lot to the children of remote areas," Singh told ANI. He further said that till date five-six students of this school have joined Indian Army and many are preparing for National Defence Academy (NDA).

Commanding Officer Nikhil said earlier this school was till class 5 but now it is upgraded to class 8 and we are planning to upgrade it to class 10. For that, we have received the fund. "We try our best to provide the best education to these children. Indian Army is taking care of everything from infrastructure to teachers' fees to uniform to smart classes," said Commanding Officer. (ANI)

