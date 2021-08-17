Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates oxygen plant in Kathua

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the newly build oxygen plant set up at Government Medical College in Kathua. The Oxygen plant has been established through PM Cares Funds (Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief fund) and is the fourth oxygen plant to be set up in Kathua. The capacity of this oxygen plant is 1000 LPM (litres per minute).

Talking to the media, Singh said, "This is the fourth plant set up under PM Cares here in view of the shortage we faced at the time of the second wave of Covid. If any situation turns up again, we would now have enough sources and the people here will not have to run to other places. Jammu and Kashmir is taking lead in every aspect now. The government has taken many steps to improve and facilitate the health infrastructure in J&K." He also inspected the COVID Vaccination Center and interacted with the nursing staff who conducted the vaccination campaign at GMC Kathua.

The Union Minister said that J&K has played a leading role in COVID vaccination. This has been possible with the dedication of the medical staff who are reaching out to the needy facing all odds. (ANI)

