Maha: Case registered against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for violating COVID-19 norms

An offence was registered against Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel and 24 others here in Maharashtra for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms by staging a protest at the divisional commissioner's office on Independence Day, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the release, Jaleel and AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) activists demonstrated against the state government without permission and waved black flags demanding that Sports University be set up in Aurangabad.

The activists didn't follow norms like wearing face masks. Physical distancing was also not maintained, the official said. A case was registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at city chowk police station on Sunday, he said, adding nobody is arrested so far.

