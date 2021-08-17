Left Menu

BSF warns about drone threats in villages closer to border areas of Rajasthan

Referring to the continuous threat of drones from the international border adjoining Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Border Security Force (BSF) Rajasthan Frontier on Monday said there is the possibility of threats in villages closer to border areas of Rajasthan.

Referring to the continuous threat of drones from the international border adjoining Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Border Security Force (BSF) Rajasthan Frontier on Monday said there is the possibility of threats in villages closer to border areas of Rajasthan. Speaking to the media, BSF Rajasthan Frontier Inspector General (IG) Pankaj Goomer said, "Incidents of drone threats were reported in Jammu and Punjab but we will not rule out its possibility in villages closer to border areas of Rajasthan. We have alerted troops and have asked them to sensitize villagers in this regard."

Earlier, two low-intensity explosions were reported on June 27 in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The attack carried out possibly using the improvised explosive device (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel on duty.

Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area, the sources had said. (ANI)

