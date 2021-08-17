Chemical tanker overturned in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty reported
A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, informed Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.
ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, informed Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The police and fire brigade officials are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.
No casualty has been reported so far, added Thane Municipal Corporation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- Chemical
- Thane Municipal Corporation
- Municipal Corporation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Thane Lok Adalat settles 218 cases amounting to Rs 12.40 cr
Centre rushes high-level team to Maharashtra to support state in effective public health interventions for Zika
State government will try to help the flood victims in every manner possible: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Maharashtra sets record, vaccinated 8 lakh people in day: Aaditya Thackeray
Karnataka Milk Federation enters Vidarbha region in Maharashtra