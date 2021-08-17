Left Menu

Chemical tanker overturned in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty reported

A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, informed Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

Updated: 17-08-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:16 IST
Visulas from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, informed Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The police and fire brigade officials are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported so far, added Thane Municipal Corporation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

