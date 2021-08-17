Left Menu

India introduces 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' in view of current situation in Afghanistan

Taking cognizance of the current situation in Afghanistan, India has reviewed visa provisions and introduced a new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" with an aim to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:21 IST
India introduces 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' in view of current situation in Afghanistan
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking cognizance of the current situation in Afghanistan, India has reviewed visa provisions and introduced a new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" with an aim to fast-track visa applications for entry into India. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the nodal ministry to handle visa-related issues, took the decision and made the announcement on Tuesday, two days after the Taliban's stunning and rapid takeover of Afghanistan.

"MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," MHA Spokesperson said in a statement. As many Indians are stuck in Afghanistan, India's decision to ease out and cut short visa application process seems to be very helpful in providing quick help to the needy.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan on Sunday. Later, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021