Left Menu

Over 2.25 cr unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the States, Union Territories and private hospitals, and are yet to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 10:10 IST
Over 2.25 cr unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that over 2.25 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the States, Union Territories and private hospitals, and are yet to be administered. "More than 2.25 Cr (2,25,52,523) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry said.

Further, the ministry informed that the government has provided over 56.81 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the states and UT's till date, while over 1 crore are still in pipeline. "More than 56.81 crores (56,81,32,750) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry stated.

Of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses provided, the total consumption including wastage, as per the ministry, is 55,11,51,992 doses, as per data available at 8 am today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021