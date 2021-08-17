Left Menu

Kerala HC allows minor girl to accompany father to Sabarimala for darshan

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-08-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 10:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a minor girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala for 'darshan'.

The court gave the permission in view of a similar order passed by it in April this year and the state government order of August 4, which says that children can accompany vaccinated persons in all activities they undertake.

The order came on a plea moved by the minor girl, who is 9 years old, seeking permission to accompany her father to Sabarimala when he goes there on August 23.

The lawyer representing the minor said that she wishes to go to Sabarimala before she turns 10 years old as then she may not be able to visit the shrine for more than four decades. ''We are of the considered opinion that an interim order can be issued permitting the petitioner to accompany her father to Sabarimala for darshan on August 23,'' the high court said after hearing the matter.

